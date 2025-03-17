Eduard Lowen News: Scores decisive goal in win

Lowen scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), two crosses (zero accurate) and two corners in Saturday's 1-0 win over Seattle Sounders FC.

Lowen expertly converted a free kick opportunity Saturday to give St. Louis an early 1-0 first half lead that they would not relinquish. The midfielder added two interceptions to the team's clean sheet effort. Lowen has started in each of St. Louis City's first four MLS fixtures in 2025 and played past the 69th minute in just one of those appearances. The goal marked Lowen's first shot on target this season (three attempts).