Eduard Lowen News: Sees red Saturday
Lowen was shown a second yellow in the 66th minute and was sent off during Saturday's clash with Philadelphia.
Lowen was sent off after receiving a second yellow card Saturday. The German midfielder started the first five games in Major League Soccer and will now miss the next match against Austin due to suspension. His absence could open up a spot in the starting XI, with Alfredo Morales as a potential replacement.
