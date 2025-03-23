Fantasy Soccer
Eduard Lowen headshot

Eduard Lowen News: Sees red Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2025

Lowen was shown a second yellow in the 66th minute and was sent off during Saturday's clash with Philadelphia.

Lowen was sent off after receiving a second yellow card Saturday. The German midfielder started the first five games in Major League Soccer and will now miss the next match against Austin due to suspension. His absence could open up a spot in the starting XI, with Alfredo Morales as a potential replacement.

