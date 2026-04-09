Eduard Lowen headshot

Eduard Lowen News: Set for minutes in CITY2 game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

Lowen (personal) will play for St. Louis' MLS NEXT Pro team City 2 on Friday, coach Yoann Damet confirmed Thursday, per Matt Baker of The Big 550 KTRS.

Lowen has yet to see MLS action this campaign, even though he already joined the squad in late March following a personal absence due to the passing of his wife. The central player will now get some practice with the lower-category squad before being considered for top-division play. Meanwhile, Chris Durkin and Daniel Edelman will likely remain busy in midfield spots.

Eduard Lowen
St. Louis City SC
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