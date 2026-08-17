Eduard Lowen News: Sets up header

Lowen assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), six crosses (three accurate) and four corners in Saturday's 3-1 win over San Jose Earthquakes.

Lowen set up a headed goal for Simon Becher in the 27th minute. Lowen registered the most crosses in his team, created three chances and also recorded 24 passes. This was his second assist of the campaign and he has now recorded two goal contributions in the last five games.