Eduard Lowen News: Sidelined indefinitely

Lowen has been a lock in the starting XI for St. Louis City since arriving at the club, racking up more than 1,400 minutes in each of the past three seasons and delivering 31 goal contributions across 73 MLS appearances. However, the midfielder won't be in the mix right away this season, as he's currently sidelined for personal reasons following the passing of his wife. While he takes the time he needs away from the pitch, new arrival Daniel Edelman is expected to step into a bigger role in central midfield until Lowen is ready to rejoin the matchday squad.