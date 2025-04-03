Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eduard Lowen headshot

Eduard Lowen News: Won't play Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 3, 2025

Lowen is out of Saturday's game against Sporting KC due to personal reasons, Tom Timmermann of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The reasons behind Lowen's absence are unclear, but the talented playmaker won't be available for the weekend clash, extending the list of absentees for St. Louis City. Lowen, who has one goal in five starts this season, could aim to return to face Columbus on April 13.

Eduard Lowen
St. Louis City SC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now