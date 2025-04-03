Eduard Lowen News: Won't play Saturday
Lowen is out of Saturday's game against Sporting KC due to personal reasons, Tom Timmermann of The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The reasons behind Lowen's absence are unclear, but the talented playmaker won't be available for the weekend clash, extending the list of absentees for St. Louis City. Lowen, who has one goal in five starts this season, could aim to return to face Columbus on April 13.
