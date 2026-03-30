Eduard Lowen News: Working with team

Lowen (personal) returned to practice with the squad Monday, Tom Timmermann of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Lowen has been inactive for all of March following the passing of his wife, so he's yet to make his 2026 season debut. Last season, he managed to establish himself as one of the team's most reliable midfielders, producing four goals and two assists over his last 10 MLS starts. As soon as he's included in the match squad, he could take either Chris Durkin's or Daniel Edelman's place in the starting lineup or join them to form a three-man central midfield.