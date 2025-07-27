Eduardo Aguila News: Nets one in loss

Aguila scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Guadalajara.

Aguila buried his side's first goal of the match by knocking in a header off a cross from Sebastien Salles Lamonge in the 50th minute of action. The goal marked the first of the season, on the first shot of the season for Aguila, who is also up to an impressive 101 completed passes over three games.