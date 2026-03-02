Eduardo Aguila News: No longer banned

Aguila is an option for future contests after serving his red-card suspension in Liga MX play.

Aguila's return gives a significant defensive boost to a side that conceded twice over 98 minutes without him on the field since his dismissal against Atlas. He previously scored one goal while tallying 23 clearances, nine tackles and eight interceptions across six starts in 2026. Julio Cesar Dominguez took his place in the last match but should make way for the 23-year-old to return going forward.