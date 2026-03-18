Eduardo Aguila News: Option going forward

Aguila will be eligible for selection in upcoming weeks after serving suspension against Pachuca.

Aguila has been one of his side's top defensive contributors throughout the campaign, and his return is a big boost to their back line. He has missed a pair of Clausura games through suspension, but otherwise has recorded over three clearances in six of his eight matches played. However, his team is rarely reliable for clean sheets. Veteran Julio Cesar Dominguez will likely head back to a bench role to make way for Aguila in upcoming fixtures.