Eduardo Aguila News: Scores, gets sent off in loss

Aguila scored one goal before receiving a red card in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Atlas.

Aguila went from hero to villain as he doubled his side's lead through a left-footed shot in the 41st minute but then left them at a disadvantage due to an excessive tackle in the final stretch of the game. The red card forces the defender to miss next weekend's clash against Puebla after starting in each of the previous six league games. Thus, his next chance to feature will come in a March 3 fixture versus Mazatlan. Both Robson Bambu and Julio Cesar Dominguez are alternatives while Aguila serves his ban, but a change to a four-man back line with the inclusion of an additional midfielder is also a possibility.