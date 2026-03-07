Eduardo Aguila News: Sent off in loss

Aguila earned a red card during Saturday's 3-0 loss to Cruz Azul.

Aguila left his team with 10 men near the end of the first half after making four clearances in this game. It was his second red card in his last three league appearances, with the resulting ban leaving him out of the next fixture versus Pachuca. Until he returns to contention for a home clash against Leon, Julio Cesar Dominguez could take his place in the back three.