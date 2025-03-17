Eduardo Aguila News: Solid performance in loss

Aguila generated two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Cruz Azul.

Aguila was able to contribute in a variety of ways for San Luis on Saturday, despite their 3-0 defeat to Cruz Azul. In 90 minutes played, the 22 year old made three passes into the final third, completed four of his five long balls, won four of his five duels, and made two interceptions. Aguila has started all 11 of San Luis' Liga MX games this season, and will likely feature again against Santos after the international break.