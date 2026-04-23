Eduardo Aguila News: Tallies four clearances in win

Aguila had one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-0 victory over Santos. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 64th minute.

Aguila played a key role as his side kept the Laguneros in check in the week 16 game. He has now made four straight league starts, generating at least four clearances in each of those outings. He's one of the squad's most reliable defensive assets and has remained the safest member of their back line lately, forming a center-back pairing alongside either Juanpe or Robson Bambu.