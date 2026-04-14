Eduardo Aguirre Injury: Minimal impact, leaves injured

Aguirre generated one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Monterrey. He was injured and subbed out in the 75th minute.

Aside from being largely ineffective throughout the game, Aguirre's apparent injury in the second half could be a huge issue for Atlas. They don't have a lot of reliable strikers, so not having Aguirre would force the coaching staff to improvise a solution for the final games of the league campaign.