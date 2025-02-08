Eduardo Aguirre Injury: Out with muscle injury

Aguirre is unavailable due to a muscular problem in his right rectus femoris, according to the club.

Aguirre won't take part in Saturday's visit to Tigres, after which he'll be questionable with the severity of the issue unknown. This news leaves the Rojinegros without their top offensive contributor of the initial Clausura stages, who had registered one goal and two assists in four appearances. All of Uros Djurdjevic, Gustavo Del Prete, Leonardo Flores and Diego Gonzalez should be expected to see minutes while Aguirre is sidelined.