Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eduardo Aguirre headshot

Eduardo Aguirre Injury: Out with muscle injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 8, 2025

Aguirre is unavailable due to a muscular problem in his right rectus femoris, according to the club.

Aguirre won't take part in Saturday's visit to Tigres, after which he'll be questionable with the severity of the issue unknown. This news leaves the Rojinegros without their top offensive contributor of the initial Clausura stages, who had registered one goal and two assists in four appearances. All of Uros Djurdjevic, Gustavo Del Prete, Leonardo Flores and Diego Gonzalez should be expected to see minutes while Aguirre is sidelined.

Eduardo Aguirre
Atlas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now