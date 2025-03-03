Eduardo Aguirre News: Earns assist

Aguirre assisted once to go with two shots (zero on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Atlético San Luis.

Aguirre was in the starting XI Sunday after appearing off the bench last match, now making it two straight appearances since returning from an injury. He added an assist in the win, finding Uros Djurdjevic in the 46th minute. This was his second goal during the Clausura season, now having four goal contributions in six appearances.