Eduardo Aguirre News: Quiet in loss

Aguirre had one shot on goal, created one chance and drew two fouls during Saturday's 1-0 loss against Cruz Azul.

Aguirre had another ineffective performance up front, spending long stretches without even touching the ball and that led him to be subbed off midway through the second frame as his team desperately needed additional scoring punch. With just two goals and two assists over 30 appearances, which included closing the season with a 12-game scoreless streak, the forward might find himself in a lesser role in case he remains at Atlas next season.