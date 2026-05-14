Eduardo Aguirre News: Rejoins Santos Laguna for Apertura

Aguirre is now part of Santos Laguna's roster for upcoming competitions following his departure from Atlas, according to the team's official website.

Aguirre is starting a second spell at the club he emerged from in 2019. His time with the Foxes saw a gradual decline, as injuries hampered his consistency and he finished on a 12-game streak without scoring or assisting. Even so, he has enough upside to remain productive in Liga MX. The striker finished the Clausura 2026 tournament with one goal and one assist over 19 appearances (13 starts) while averaging 0.9 shots (0.3 on target) per game. He'll add a striker option to a squad which currently includes Lucas Di Yorio, Jesus Ocejo and Tahiel Jimenez.