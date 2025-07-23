Eduardo Aguirre News: Scores, assists in draw
Aguirre scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Cruz Azul.
Aguirre got off to a strong start against Cruz Azul as he scored in the 17th minute before registering an assist in the 31st minute, helping them take a two goal lead. He failed to do anything of note in the second half as they lost the lead and settled for a draw.
