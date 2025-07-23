Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Soccer
Eduardo Aguirre headshot

Eduardo Aguirre News: Scores, assists in draw

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 23, 2025

Aguirre scored one goal and assisted once from two shots and two chances created in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Cruz Azul.

Aguirre got off to a strong start against Cruz Azul as he scored in the 17th minute before registering an assist in the 31st minute, helping them take a two goal lead. He failed to do anything of note in the second half as they lost the lead and settled for a draw.

Eduardo Aguirre
Atlas
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now