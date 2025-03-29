Eduardo Aguirre News: Scores goal against Mazatlan

Aguirre scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Friday's 3-2 loss versus Mazatlan.

Aguirre's right-footed strike opened the scoring in the 18th minute of play during the defeat. Other than that, the attacker suffered a couple of fouls and won 25 percent of his duels while serving as the most offensive member of his side's four-man midfield. He's now ranked second on the squad with five direct contributions over nine matches played this season.