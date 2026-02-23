Eduardo Aguirre headshot

Eduardo Aguirre News: Scores penalty versus San Luis

Published on February 23, 2026

Aguirre scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-2 victory versus Atletico San Luis.

Aguirre made his third consecutive start at center-forward after taking the spot vacated by the departure of Uros Djurdjevic to Monterrey. It was a strong overall outing for Aguirre, who leveled the scoring via spot kick in the 59th minute. He now has one goal and one assist across his last four games played and has taken multiple shots in each of those matchups. While that run of form could help him to retain a major role, he's now in contention with new signing Agustin Rodriguez, who also scored a goal in the last contest.

