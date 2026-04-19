Eduardo Aguirre News: Starts against Santos
Aguirre (undisclosed) is in the starting lineup in Sunday's clash versus Santos.
Aguirre won't have to miss any game and will continue to lead the Foxes' front line over Agustin Rodriguez, looking to benefit from an extra motivation against his former club. The Mexican is usually able to test the opposing goal, but he has recorded no goals or assists in his last seven appearances.
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