Eduardo Aguirre headshot

Eduardo Aguirre News: Takes one shot in win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 20, 2026

Aguirre generated one shot (zero on goal) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 win versus Santos.

Aguirre struggled to threaten the opposing goal as he had few opportunities up front before being replaced by Agustin Rodriguez in the 77th minute of play against his former club. The Mexican also committed a penalty kick, and the only highlights of his performance were his game-high counts of 10 duels won and five fouls drawn. He's in poor form in terms of goal involvement after going eight consecutive games without scoring or assisting.

Eduardo Aguirre
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