Eduardo Aguirre News: Wins seven duels against Tigres

Aguirre generated one shot (zero on goal) and two crosses (zero accurate) in Wednesday's 0-0 draw versus Tigres.

Aguirre had yet another underwhelming performance as the lone striker of a side that showed little attacking intent Wednesday. He has now been held off the score sheet in each of his last nine games played while being often replaced by Agustin Rodriguez in the second half. Despite his poor offensive production, Aguirre has succeeded in one-on-one duels lately, winning more than half of his challenges in the last two matches.