Eduardo Armenta News: Leaving Gallos

Armenta has departed Queretaro ahead of the 2026/27 season.

Armenta will look for a new opportunity after being completely sidelined over the first half of the calendar year, but he might struggle to make an impact unless he can get back to form with a mid- or lower-table side. He has some experience as a central midfielder, recording two assists along with 22 shots, 59 crosses and 67 tackles (35 won) across 56 league appearances (28 starts), though he's yet to score in his time with both Tijuana and Queretaro.