Eduardo Camavinga Injury: Back available Wednesday

Camavinga (teeth) was spotted in team training Tuesday and is back available for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Manchester City, according to coach Alvaro Arbeloa, per Marca. "He's feeling much better and trained with us since Saturday, he is available for tomorrow."

Camavinga logged full training sessions with the squad since Saturday and is back available for Wednesday's Champions League showdown against Manchester City after putting his dental pain issues behind him. The Frenchman should firmly be in the conversation for a starting spot against the Citizens given he has been a locked-in starter for the Merengues under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa. That said, it is still unclear whether Camavinga would line up in midfield or slide over to left-back following the recent injury to Alvaro Carreras (calf).

