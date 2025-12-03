Camavinga scored one goal right before the break in Wednesday's victory against Athletic before being forced off in the 69th minute due to an ankle injury he suffered following a bad tackle from Alex Berenguer. The Frenchman will be assessed in the coming hours to know the extent of the issue, but the injury seems to be minor according to reports, suggesting he should not miss much time on the sidelines. That said, if that needed to happen, Dani Ceballos would see increased playing time in the midfield for the Merengues.