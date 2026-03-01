Eduardo Camavinga Injury: Doesn't train due to toothache
Camavinga is questionable for Monday's match against Getafe due to a toothache, according to Sergio Rodrigues of Marca.
Camavinga looks to be a late call with a minor issue for Monday, as he did not train the day before due to a toothache. With the midfielder starting in the club's past six games, this could be a tough loss, as they are without numerous other midfield options. If he were to miss out, Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz are possible replacements, with the club potentially implementing a formation change too.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduardo Camavinga See More
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction82 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season220 days ago
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real MadridMay 31, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real MadridApril 30, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduardo Camavinga See More