Eduardo Camavinga Injury: Doesn't train due to toothache

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 1, 2026

Camavinga is questionable for Monday's match against Getafe due to a toothache, according to Sergio Rodrigues of Marca.

Camavinga looks to be a late call with a minor issue for Monday, as he did not train the day before due to a toothache. With the midfielder starting in the club's past six games, this could be a tough loss, as they are without numerous other midfield options. If he were to miss out, Franco Mastantuono and Brahim Diaz are possible replacements, with the club potentially implementing a formation change too.

Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
