Camavinga underwent a new assessment on Thursday night that confirmed he will not be able to feature against Azerbaidjan and that he could return to Madrid to recover from the hamstring issue suffered in recent days. Camavinga has started three of the last four games across all competitions for Real Madrid, meaning that if he has to miss the clash against Elche on Nov. 23, a change will have to be made in the starting XI, with Dani Ceballos as a possible option if Aurelien Tchouameni (leg) remains out as well.