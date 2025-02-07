Fantasy Soccer
Eduardo Camavinga Injury: Included in squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 7, 2025

Camavinga (hamstring) is in the preliminary squad for Saturday's clash with Atleti.

Camavinga has been working his way back from a hamstring injury and is now back in the squad for Saturday's clash. The midfielder is an important option as Madrid look to compete across multiple competitions. Camavinga has trained throughout the week in full and could play a role immediately.

Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
