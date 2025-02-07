Eduardo Camavinga Injury: Included in squad
Camavinga (hamstring) is in the preliminary squad for Saturday's clash with Atleti.
Camavinga has been working his way back from a hamstring injury and is now back in the squad for Saturday's clash. The midfielder is an important option as Madrid look to compete across multiple competitions. Camavinga has trained throughout the week in full and could play a role immediately.
