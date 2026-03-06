Eduardo Camavinga Injury: Not available Friday
Camavinga (teeth) remains out for Friday's clash against Celta Vigo, the club posted.
Camavinga won't be available for Friday's clash with Celta Vigo as he's still dealing with pain from a dental issue. It's a setback for the Merengues since he's typically a regular starter when healthy. His absence will force a tweak in the starting setup, with Thiago Pitarch lining up as the leading candidate to step into his spot.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduardo Camavinga See More
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction87 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season225 days ago
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real MadridMay 31, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real MadridApril 30, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduardo Camavinga See More