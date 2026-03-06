Eduardo Camavinga Injury: Not available Friday

Camavinga (teeth) remains out for Friday's clash against Celta Vigo, the club posted.

Camavinga won't be available for Friday's clash with Celta Vigo as he's still dealing with pain from a dental issue. It's a setback for the Merengues since he's typically a regular starter when healthy. His absence will force a tweak in the starting setup, with Thiago Pitarch lining up as the leading candidate to step into his spot.