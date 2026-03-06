Eduardo Camavinga headshot

Eduardo Camavinga Injury: Not available Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 6, 2026

Camavinga (teeth) remains out for Friday's clash against Celta Vigo, the club posted.

Camavinga won't be available for Friday's clash with Celta Vigo as he's still dealing with pain from a dental issue. It's a setback for the Merengues since he's typically a regular starter when healthy. His absence will force a tweak in the starting setup, with Thiago Pitarch lining up as the leading candidate to step into his spot.

Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduardo Camavinga See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduardo Camavinga See More
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
SOC
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction
Author Image
Luke Atzert
87 days ago
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
SOC
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
225 days ago
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
SOC
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat Sheet
Author Image
Ian Faletti
June 11, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Jack Burkart
May 31, 2024
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
SOC
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real Madrid
Author Image
Jack Burkart
April 30, 2024