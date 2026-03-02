Eduardo Camavinga Injury: Out against Getafe
Camavinga (tooth) is not in the squad for Monday's clash against Getafe, the club announced.
Camavinga is ruled out for Monday's clash against Getafe due to a dental issue that required emergency treatment Sunday. The midfielder is an undisputed starter, having started the last six matches, so his absence is a significant blow for his side. Thiago Pitarch is expected to start in his place in midfield if the team keeps the same formation, while Brahim Diaz or Franco Mastantuono could also enter the XI depending on the tactical setup.
