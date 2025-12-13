Camavinga is still dealing with his ankle injury and won't be an option for Sunday's clash against Alaves as he wasn't training with the squad on Saturday. This is a massive blow for the Merengues since Fran Garcia and Alvaro Carreras are suspended for the game and Ferland Mendy still injured, meaning Camavinga was the likely option to start on the left side of the backline. With all those players on the sidelines, the young Victor Valdepenas could be the one getting the starting role for the first time with Real Madrid.