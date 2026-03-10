Eduardo Camavinga Injury: Should be available Wednesday
Camavinga (teeth) was spotted in team training Tuesday and should be available for Wednesday's Champions League clash against Manchester City, according to Mario Cortegana from The Athletic.
Camavinga logged full training sessions with the squad over the past two days and should be available for Wednesday's Champions League showdown against Manchester City after putting his dental pain issues behind him. The Frenchman should firmly be in the conversation for a starting spot against the Citizens given he has been a locked-in starter for the Merengues under new manager Alvaro Arbeloa. That said, it is still unclear whether Camavinga would line up in midfield or slide over to left-back following the recent injury to Alvaro Carreras (calf).
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduardo Camavinga See More
-
Game Previews
Real Madrid vs Manchester City Preview: Predicted Lineups, Injury News, H2H & MD6 Prediction91 days ago
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Sleeper La Liga Rankings: Top 400 for the 2025/26 Season229 days ago
-
UEFA EURO 2024
UEFA Euro 2024: Top 150 Fantasy Football Rankings & Cheat SheetJune 11, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Borussia Dortmund vs. Real MadridMay 31, 2024
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DFS Soccer: DraftKings Showdown Preview for Bayern Munich vs. Real MadridApril 30, 2024
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Eduardo Camavinga See More