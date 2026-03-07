Eduardo Camavinga headshot

Eduardo Camavinga Injury: Trains normally Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Camavinga (teeth) was spotted training normally Saturday, according to Madrid Xtra.

Camavinga sat out Friday's win over Celta Vigo while dealing with lingering pain from a dental issue, but the Frenchman was back on the training pitch Saturday and appears to be trending toward a return for Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Manchester City. The midfielder still has a few days to fully shake off the problem and early reports are optimistic about his availability against the Citizens. His return would be a big lift for the Merengues since he has been a regular starter in the middle of the park and his presence could be key in the midfield battle against coach Pep Guardiola's side at the Bernabeu.

