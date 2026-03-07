Eduardo Camavinga Injury: Trains normally Saturday
Camavinga (teeth) was spotted training normally Saturday, according to Madrid Xtra.
Camavinga sat out Friday's win over Celta Vigo while dealing with lingering pain from a dental issue, but the Frenchman was back on the training pitch Saturday and appears to be trending toward a return for Wednesday's Champions League showdown with Manchester City. The midfielder still has a few days to fully shake off the problem and early reports are optimistic about his availability against the Citizens. His return would be a big lift for the Merengues since he has been a regular starter in the middle of the park and his presence could be key in the midfield battle against coach Pep Guardiola's side at the Bernabeu.
