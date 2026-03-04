Eduardo Camavinga Injury: Trains with team Wednesday
Camavinga (teeth) was spotted back in full team training Wednesday, according to Mundo Deportivo.
Camavinga looks to have moved past his recent dental issue after returning to full training Wednesday, two days ahead of Friday's clash against Celta Vigo, putting him firmly on track to be available again. That would be a big boost for Real Madrid since he has been a regular starter for the Merengues in recent months and should be in line to regain his spot against the Celeste. If the staff decides to ease him back in from the bench, Thiago Pitarch could be called on to start again in the middle of the park.
