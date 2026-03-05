Eduardo Camavinga Injury: Will be available Friday
Camavinga (teeth) will be available for Friday's game against Celta Vigo, according to Sergio Lopez of Diario AS.
Camavinga returned to training Wednesday and has been confirmed as available, which is a huge boost for a Real Madrid side dealing with a plethora of absences. Camavinga should be counted on to start in midfield, as has been the trend all season long.
