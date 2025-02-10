Fantasy Soccer
Eduardo Camavinga headshot

Eduardo Camavinga News: Features late in the derby

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 10, 2025

Camavinga came off the bench in Saturday's 1-1 draw in the derby against Atletico, confirming he has recovered from the hamstring injury that sidelined him for the past month.

Camavinga played the final ten minutes of the Madrid derby on Saturday, recording one tackle and one clearance. These were his first minutes since early January, when he sustained a hamstring injury. He is now fit again, which is positive news for Madrid ahead of their Champions League match against Manchester City on Tuesday.

Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
