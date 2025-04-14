Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Eduardo Camavinga headshot

Eduardo Camavinga News: Scores decisive goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Camavinga (suspension) scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Deportivo Alaves. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Camavinga scored the only goal of the match in the 34th minute with a powerful left-footed shot from outside the box. He was instrumental in midfield and contributed defensively with three tackles, two interceptions and three clearances while also adding two shots and two chances created going forward. The Frenchman will look to maintain his impact against Bilbao on Sunday.

Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now