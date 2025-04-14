Eduardo Camavinga News: Scores decisive goal

Camavinga (suspension) scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-0 victory over Deportivo Alaves. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Camavinga scored the only goal of the match in the 34th minute with a powerful left-footed shot from outside the box. He was instrumental in midfield and contributed defensively with three tackles, two interceptions and three clearances while also adding two shots and two chances created going forward. The Frenchman will look to maintain his impact against Bilbao on Sunday.