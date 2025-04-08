Fantasy Soccer
Eduardo Camavinga headshot

Eduardo Camavinga News: Sent off late

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2025

Camavinga was shown a pair of yellow cards and sent off during Tuesday's clash with Arsenal.

Camavinga will be sidelined for the second leg against Arsenal due to a one-match suspension. With Madrid trailing heavily after the first leg this likely spells the end of his Champions League campaign. Jude Bellingham could slide into central midfield with Camavinga suspended and Madrid chasing goals in the second leg.

Eduardo Camavinga
Real Madrid
