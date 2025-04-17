Fantasy Soccer
Eduardo Garcia News: Keeps clean sheet vs. Puebla

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 17, 2025

Garcia had three saves and allowed zero goals in Tuesday's 1-0 victory over Puebla.

Garcia responded every time he was needed and kept a clean sheet in this matchup, leading Guadalajara to a clutch win in their quest to secure a Play-In berth. Garcia should return to the bench for the regular-season finale against Atlas, however, as Jose Rangel is ready to return following a one-game suspension.

