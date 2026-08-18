Eduardo Mustre News: Credited with assist in opener

Mustre assisted once to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Monday's 3-2 win against Pachuca.

Mustre was a constant threat on the right side of the attack, and one of his first crosses into the box allowed Emiliano Gomez to find the back of the net. Mustre opened the season as a bench option but it's hard to see him leaving the XI now, as he has one goal, one assist, three shots and two chances created in two starts in the last two rounds.