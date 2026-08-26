Eduardo Mustre News: Scores brace in victory

Mustre scored two goals to go with two shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Saturday's 3-2 victory against Santos Laguna.

Mustre delivered his best performance of the season with a brace, first finishing a corner rebound before driving forward to score from long distance into the far left side of the goal. His three goals from just seven shots this season reflect an impressive conversion rate for a 23-year-old, and his next fixture against America, who sit first in the standings, will be a significant step up but one where his finishing ability could prove decisive.