Eduardo Navarro Injury: Forced off in victory

Navarro suffered an undisclosed injury during Saturday's 1-0 win over Atletico San Luis, according to Goles y Cifras.

Navarro started in his regular center-back position but was replaced by Luis Gabriel Rey in the 27th minute of the game. The young defender may now be dealing with an issue that would put his participation in doubt for future fixtures. However, the severity of his situation remains unclear. He has been an important member of the team's defense, featuring in all eight games so far and ranking third on the squad in terms of clearances and interceptions.