Eduardo Navarro News: Starting once again

Navarro (illness) has retained his starting spot for Wednesday's clash against Tigres.

Navarro was at risk of being rested after feeling unwell during the previous match, when he left in the 27th minute. However, he's healthy enough to record meaningful minutes in the double game week. With all of him, Juan Pablo Vargas and Nicolas Diaz among Wednesday's starters, Jose Pachuca will be left as the only center-back on the bench.