Eduardo Navarro News: Wins 10 duels in draw

Navarro recorded two shots (one on goal) in Friday's 0-0 draw versus Necaxa. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 27th minute.

Navarro racked up a variety of stats and was particularly successful in one-on-one challenges, winning 91 percent of his duels throughout the match. The central defender returned to the initial lineup after being an unused substitute in the previous game, with his inclusion pushing Nicolas Diaz to the left flank and Fernando Monarrez to the bench. Despite the Pobalnos' inconsistency in terms of goals conceded, Navarro may continue to get involved in defensive actions in future fixtures.