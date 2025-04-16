Eduardo News: Makes five clearances in draw

Eduardo registered one shot (zero on goal) and five clearances in Tuesday's 0-0 draw against Tigres. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Eduardo had a productive performance as his defensive contributions helped his side to a clean sheet against the felines. With 13 starts over the last 14 game weeks, he's the most consistent member of Pachuca's back line, while his averages of 3.9 clearances and 1.5 interceptions per game rank fourth and second on the squad, respectively.