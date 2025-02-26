Eduardo News: Makes four tackles in win
Eduardo had four tackles (two won), two clearances and two interceptions in Wednesday's 2-1 win versus Puebla.
Eduardo racked up a variety of stats, helping his team to come from behind against an away squad that only posed a threat in the first few minutes. The center-back has tallied 16 clearances, nine interceptions, nine tackles and two clean sheets throughout six Clausura 2025 games. He's likely to remain in a starting role with Tuzos still missing Gustavo Cabral, Sergio Barreto and Andres Micolta, all of whom are dealing with knee issues.
