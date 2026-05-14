Eduardo News: Sent off in win

Eduardo received a red card during Thursday's 1-0 win over Pumas.

Eduardo had a good defensive performance spoiled by a late foul that got him sent off. Consequently, the center-back will miss the second semifinals leg through suspension, so he'll play again this season only if Tuzos reach the championship matchup. Both Eduardo and Sergio Barreto have recorded almost every minute in the Clausura campaign, so an unusual option such as Jorge Berlanga or Cristobal Alfaro will fill in the lineup in Sunday's visit to Pumas.